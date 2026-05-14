ED Grills Rupali Chakankar For 8 Hours In Ashok Kharat Money Laundering Probe | File Photo

NCP leader Rupali Chakankar, who came into the eye of storm after sexual assault and financial misconduct charges against Ashok Kharat surfaced, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over eight hours on Thursday in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the arrested self-styled godman.

Chakankar appeared before ED officials at the agency’s Mumbai office around 10.30am after being summoned under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Her statement was recorded through the day as investigators questioned her regarding her association with Kharat’s Shivnika Sansthan Trust in Nashik district, sources said.

According to officials familiar with the probe, the ED sought details about Chakankar’s role and responsibilities as a trustee of the trust headed by Kharat. Investigators also questioned her regarding financial decisions, transactions and donations linked to the trust.

Sources said Chakankar denied having any role in the trust’s financial affairs or day-to-day functioning and maintained that she had no knowledge of any alleged diversion or misuse of trust funds or donations. She reportedly told investigators that she regarded Kharat as her “guru” and had accepted the trustee position at his request on a voluntary basis, without any financial interest or personal gain.

She further dismissed allegations regarding illicit land deals or property projects purportedly linked to the trust or Kharat,sources added.

During the questioning, officials also sought details related to certain financial and business transactions linked to members of the Chakankar family. Investigators questioned Chakankar regarding alleged discrepancies in certain fund-related transactions being examined as part of the probe, sources said.

The ED also sought details regarding Chakankar’s income, investments and business activities. Agency officials are understood to have sought information related to a real estate LLP firm linked to her husband, Nilesh Chakankar, along with financial and revenue-related details linked to her sister, Pratibha Chakankar, and other family members.Sources said investigators also sought information regarding certain businesses, bank accounts and banking transactions linked to members of the family as part of the ongoing probe.

Officials said the ED is verifying the details provided by Chakankar and will decide later whether further questioning is required.

Speaking to reporters after her questioning, Chakankar said she had appeared before the ED in response to the summons issued to her and would continue to cooperate with the investigation.

She alleged that several reports had “distorted” her statements and maintained that she had no connection with the Kharat case. “The specific questions asked to me today will become clear once the official report is released. All details will come out then. I will continue to cooperate with the investigation in future as well,” she said.

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Referring to allegations linked to certain financial accounts, Chakankar claimed the accounts in question were “fake” and asserted that her sister, Pratibha, had no connection with Samata Credit Society.

Chakankar had resigned from her post as MSCW chairperson after allegations regarding her links with Kharat surfaced. Kharat was arrested in Nashik in March on charges including rape, sexual assault, promoting superstition, extortion and money laundering.

Apart from Rupali Chakankar,ED officials also questioned Tanmay, the son of Pratibha Chakankar, regarding two bank accounts at Samata Sahakari Bank. Officials allege that Kharat opened these accounts and transacted over Rs 25 lakh without the knowledge of Tanmay or his mother, reportedly listing himself as the nominee and using his own mobile number during the account-opening process.

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