ED Summons NCP’s Rupali Chakankar In Ashok Kharat Money Laundering Probe Linked To Kharat Trust

ED summons NCP leader Rupali Chakankar for questioning in connection with the Ashok Kharat-linked money laundering investigation | File Photo

Mumbai, May 12: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned NCP leader and former chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission, Rupali Chakankar, to appear before the agency on Thursday, May 14, in connection with the money laundering probe linked to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat and the trust associated with him.

ED probes financial links with trust

Sources in the agency said Chakankar has come under the ED scanner as she is one of the trustees of Kharat’s Shivanika Sansthan Trust, associated with the Ishaneshwar Temple in Mirgaon village of Sinnar taluka in Nashik district. The trust, allegedly linked to Kharat, is currently under investigation over alleged financial irregularities and suspected laundering of funds.

According to officials, the agency is seeking to ascertain Chakankar’s role and responsibilities within the trust, including whether she was aware of or involved in financial decisions currently under scrutiny. She had reportedly resigned from her positions in the Maharashtra State Commission for Women and the NCP women’s wing after allegations linked to Kharat surfaced.

Agency examining transactions and land deals

Officials said the ED is examining financial transactions linked to the trust, including fund movements, donation records, land purchases, registry documents, financial transfers, and statements of individuals associated with the organisation. Investigators are probing whether trust funds were diverted for private investments, whether land parcels were acquired using associates or relatives as proxy owners, and whether donations received by the trust were disproportionate to its declared activities.

Chakankar, however, had earlier denied any wrongdoing. She has maintained that neither she nor her family members were involved in the financial functioning of the trust and said their association with Kharat was limited to religious and social programmes. She had already denied having any knowledge of the alleged criminal activities.

SIT questioned Chakankar for six hours

The ED summons follows a gruelling six-hour session on Sunday where Chakankar was questioned by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing separate allegations of rape and extortion against the jailed astrologer. Sources said investigators questioned her on how she came in contact with Kharat, the circumstances under which she joined the trust, the nature of her responsibilities within the trust, and whether she had interacted with alleged victims.

Investigators also sought clarity on whether Kharat allegedly sought political or financial favours and whether Chakankar had any role in, or knowledge of, such dealings.

ED questions family members in related probe

The ED recently questioned her sister, Pratibha Chakankar, regarding four bank accounts held in her name and that of her son, Tanmay, at the Samata Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha in Nashik. Officials suspect these accounts are part of a larger network of 134 ghost accounts used to route over Rs 70 crore.

ED officials also confirmed that Kharat’s wife, Kalpana Kharat, was summoned last week but failed to appear before the agency. Kalpana, an accused in the Shirdi land fraud case, has been absconding since March 31. Her anticipatory bail plea was also rejected by the court.

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Kharat’s daughters questioned over assets

In a related development, Kharat’s daughters recently appeared before the ED for questioning in connection with alleged financial irregularities. Sources said investigators asked them to explain assets worth nearly Rs 100 crore registered in their names. During questioning, both reportedly told officials that they had no knowledge of their father’s alleged fraudulent financial activities.

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