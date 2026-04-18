ED Gets Nod To Question Ashok Kharat’s Jailed Aide In Money Laundering Probe

ED to question jailed aide in Kharat case as probe into money laundering deepens | File Photo

Mumbai, April 18, 2026: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing money laundering by Nashik ‘godman’ Ashok Kharat, has claimed that he had opened approximately 60 bank accounts with Samatha Nagri Sahakari Pathsanstha in the names of various individuals and now wants to question his close aide Arvind Bawke.

ED to question aide in custody

The ED has obtained permission to question Bawke, who is presently in Kopergaon sub-jail in connection with the case registered with Shirdi Police Station against Kharat's wife, in which he is also an accused. ED will question him for two days on April 21 and April 22.

Aide allegedly facilitated cash deposits

While seeking permission to question Bawke, the agency claimed that Bawke was the person who accompanied the account holders to deposit huge cash in all the 60 accounts.

Probe into alleged fraudulent activities

Kharat is being probed for the alleged malpractices he is accused to have indulged in in the name of remedy for various problems of his followers.

Alleged modus operandi under scrutiny

The agency claimed that the modus operandi involved a mix of religious manipulation, drug-facilitated assault and sophisticated extortion. Based on this, the ED too had registered a money laundering case earlier this month. ED claimed that Bawke is the key suspect in the money laundering case.

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Court remands Kharat in fresh case

Meanwhile, a Nashik court on Saturday remanded Kharat in judicial custody till April 30 in a fourth case of sexually assaulting and exploiting a woman.

The court had earlier remanded Kharat in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in this case till April 18.

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