 ED Files Money Laundering Case Against BJP Leader Digambar Agawane & 8 Others In Loan Fraud Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiED Files Money Laundering Case Against BJP Leader Digambar Agawane & 8 Others In Loan Fraud Scam

ED Files Money Laundering Case Against BJP Leader Digambar Agawane & 8 Others In Loan Fraud Scam

The complaint was filed in a special PMLA court on March 2. The court took note of the complaint on March 4.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 12:40 AM IST
article-image
Digambar Agawane |

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint against BJP leader Digambar Rohidas Agawane and eight others in a case related to loan fraud under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The complaint was filed in a special PMLA court on March 2. The court took note of the complaint on March 4.

Based on 12 FIRs registered by Maharashtra Police against Agawane and others, the Enforcement Directorate began an investigation into the case.

Details of investigation

ED investigation revealed that Digambar Agawane was involved in taking fraudulent loans by double mortgaging properties with more than one financial institution and intentionally mortgaging disputed properties with financial institutions for availing loans. He then misused these loans for his own personal gain by diverting them through various related entities. Further, he used to take loans by creating dummy directors,promising them employment and purchasing paper companies. Ultimately, he siphoned off the loan proceeds taken in the name of dummy directors for his own personal gain.

Digambar Agawane was involved in fraudulent activities, including luring investors to invest money in his companies with the promise of double returns. However, he never returned the amount to the investors. The ED found that Agawane and his associates were directors in companies such as Ayur Trading and Ayur Import Export. He was running some Ponzi schemes promising double returns. However, the investors were duped of their deposits by the accused, as only a nominal amount was returned to them.

Read Also
ED An Ally Of BJP, Creating Terror Amongst Opposition: Sharad Pawar In Pune
article-image

He also used to cheat people by fraudulently executing sale deeds and illegally acquiring land from them. He would threaten them and extort money. 

The Enforcement Directorate's investigation, to date, revealed that the proceeds of crime generated by the accused amounted to Rs 12.8 crore and the amount is expected to increase. Agawane was arrested on January 5 during an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and is currently in judicial custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Files Money Laundering Case Against BJP Leader Digambar Agawane & 8 Others In Loan Fraud Scam

ED Files Money Laundering Case Against BJP Leader Digambar Agawane & 8 Others In Loan Fraud Scam

19-Year-Old Indian Navy Sailor Sahil Verma Missing; Family Seeks CBI Inquiry

19-Year-Old Indian Navy Sailor Sahil Verma Missing; Family Seeks CBI Inquiry

Mumbai: Elderly Man's Heart-Warming Gesture Goes Viral; Distributes Biscuits To BEST Bus Drivers

Mumbai: Elderly Man's Heart-Warming Gesture Goes Viral; Distributes Biscuits To BEST Bus Drivers

Mumbai: Fire Erupts In Kamathipura; No Injuries Reported (Video)

Mumbai: Fire Erupts In Kamathipura; No Injuries Reported (Video)

'Home Utsav: Property 2024 Thane’ - CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Digital Expo For Home Seekers

'Home Utsav: Property 2024 Thane’ - CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Digital Expo For Home Seekers