ED claims Sanjay Raut attended meetings for Patra Chawl Project

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), while concluding its argument opposing the bail application of Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case, told a special court on Monday, claimed that the Shiv Sena leader had attended meetings regarding it and took an active interest in the Goregaon's Patra Chawl project.

The case involves alleged money-laundering in the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Goregaon totaling more than Rs. 1039 crores. The accused in the case are Rakesh Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan, and Pravin Raut—all directors of Guru Ashish Constructions Pvt. Ltd., which was in charge of the project.

Raut was arrested by the agency in early August. The ED alleged he was involved in irregularities in the redevelopment project through a frontman and confidant, Pravin Raut, and had received 'proceeds of crimes' of Rs. 3.6 crores from around Rs. 112 crores that Pravin Raut had benefited from.

Pravin Raut was actively involved in liasoning work

"Pravin Raut was just a face." In the closing arguments, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the agency, told the court that Sanjay Raut was working behind the scenes through this proxy. He further argued that Pravin Raut was actively involved in liasoning work and that Sanjay Raut was present in a meeting and took an active interest in the project.

In his arguments seeking bail, Raut's advocate had explained 1.06 crores of the alleged illegal money of 3.3 crores. Part of it he claimed was a friendly loan given to his wife, which they had repaid. The ED told the court on Monday that the remaining amount of over Rs. 2 crore is not explained.