Like Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia seeks mother's blessings before CBI questioning

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday started questioning Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged scam in Delhi excise policy being probed by it, officials said. Before heading to the CBI Headquarters, Sisodia was seen taking blessings of his mother.

The Aam Aadmi Party took to social media sharing the visuals of their leader seeking best wishes from the mother. They tweeted in Hindi, "Mother's blessings with whom.. As if on his head is the hand of God."

Earlier, when Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money-laundering case in the Patra Chawl land scam, he hugged his mother in an emotional gesture while leaving for ED office.

Watch video: Before leaving for #ED office, #SanjayRaut hugs his mother as she gets emotional pic.twitter.com/ijj7cfqrsS — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 31, 2022