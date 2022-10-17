e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLike Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia seeks mother's blessings before CBI questioning

Like Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia seeks mother's blessings before CBI questioning

Before leaving for ED office in a money-laundering case, Raut had hugged his mother in an emotional gesture.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The CBI on Monday started questioning Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged scam in Delhi excise policy being probed by it, officials said. Before heading to the CBI Headquarters, Sisodia was seen taking blessings of his mother.

The Aam Aadmi Party took to social media sharing the visuals of their leader seeking best wishes from the mother. They tweeted in Hindi, "Mother's blessings with whom.. As if on his head is the hand of God."

article-image

Earlier, when Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money-laundering case in the Patra Chawl land scam, he hugged his mother in an emotional gesture while leaving for ED office.

article-image

