ED, CBI, I-T are slaves of govt: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole

During the protest against the ED’s interrogation, Patole, along with a couple of leaders and workers, was detained and later released by the city police

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 08:41 AM IST
Congress workers raise slogans during a protest outside Enforcement Directorate office against EDs interrogation of the partys interim President Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 | Shashank Parade

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday staged a protest across the state against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi for the second time in the National Herald case.

The party leaders and workers strongly criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for the “misuse of central probe agencies” against the opponents; especially against Sonia, Rahul and the Congress.

“The Congress will continue to raise its voice that the Gandhi family has sacrificed for this country and it’s being persecuted by the Modi government in the name of investigation,’’ said state Congress chief Nana Patole.

During the protest against the ED’s interrogation, Patole, along with a couple of leaders and workers, was detained and later released by the city police.

Central probe agencies like ED, CBI, Income Tax have become slaves of the government and at the Centre’s instructions they are taking action against the opponents. But, Congress is not afraid of such actions, remarked Patole.

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan said that raising voice against the government is part of the democratic tradition but the BJP government is working to suppress the voice of the opposition.

