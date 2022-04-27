ED attaches Pune flat linked to Waqf Board, Rs 7.17 crore

Mumbai: In connection to a case of cheating the Waqf Board and the state government by submitting forged documents, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached a residential apartment in Pune worth Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 7.17 crore in the bank account of Tabut Inam Endowment Trust (TIET).

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR and charge sheet filed by the Pune police against the accused for allegedly claiming a compensation amount of Rs 8.67 crore against the acquisition of land of TIET by submitting fabricated documents to the deputy collector, land acquisition office and impersonating as office bearers of TIET.

This compensation was allegedly diverted for purchase of a residential flat and personal gains. As per the FIR, the state government had acquired a land belonging to the trust which is registered with the Waqf Board for a project in Pune.

In its statement, the ED has identified the accused as Imtiyaz Mohammed Hussain Shaikh, Chand Ramzan Mulani, Satish Rajguru, Santosh Kamble and Mohammed Ishraque Khan alias Zarif Khan.

As per the agency, besides the documents, they also forged the signatures of various persons who were shown as trustees of TIET and opened a bank account in the name of the trust by using the said fabricated documents.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 09:04 AM IST