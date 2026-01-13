ED Attaches ₹21.45 Crore Assets In Mahadev Online Betting Case; Dubai Property Linked To Ravi Uppal Included

Enforcement Directorate (left), Mahadev Betting Scam (right) | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 13: The Enforcement Directorate’s Raipur zonal office has attached movable and immovable assets worth approximately Rs 21.45 crore in connection with its ongoing probe into the illegal betting operations of the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) platform, officials said on Tuesday.

The attachments were made by ED through a Provisional Attachment Order issued on January 10, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.According to the ED, the attached properties include movable assets valued at Rs 98.55 lakh and 27 immovable properties including luxury apartments, commercial shops, residential houses, and agricultural land located in India and Dubai, valued at around Rs 20.46 crore.

Officials said the attachment pertains to assets linked to several individuals allegedly involved in the betting syndicate. These include Ravi Uppal, identified as key promoters who is currently absconding. A foreign property in Dubai’s Atria area, valued at approximately Rs 6.75 crore, has been attached in his name.

The agency has also attached properties belonging to Rajat Kumar Singh, described as a close associate of alleged promoter Saurabh Chandrakar, who is accused of operating multiple betting panels and generating proceeds of crime estimated at Rs 15–20 crore. Properties in Bhilai and Dubai linked to Singh have been attached.

The ED has also attached properties in Durg and Bhilai belonging to Saurabh Ahuja and Vishal Ramani, who are alleged to have operated nearly 100 betting panels and generated around Rs 30 crore in illicit proceeds.

Similarly, residential properties in Jaipur and New Delhi, along with vehicles including a Mahindra Thar and a Toyota Fortuner, have been attached in connection with Vinay Kumar and Honey Singh, who allegedly operated six panels and were involved in fake promotion of the betting app, generating an estimated Rs 7 crore in proceeds of crime.

Assets belonging to Lucky Goyal, accused of running Telegram-based promotions and generating proceeds of crime worth approximately Rs 2.55 crore, have also been attached. These include multiple shops and plots in Rajasthan. In addition, an immovable property in Raipur linked to Raja Gupta, a Dubai-based operator alleged to have managed at least 10 betting panels, has been provisionally attached.

The ED initiated its investigation based on multiple FIRs registered by the police in Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The ED claims to have uncovered a large-scale betting syndicate operating through platforms such as Tiger Exchange, Gold365 and Laser247.

According to officials, the betting operation functioned on a franchise-based “panel” system, wherein associates managed individual panels, while the main promoters Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal allegedly operated from Dubai. Investigators found that the promoters retained nearly 70–75 per cent of the total profits generated, with the remaining share going to panel operators.

The ED said the proceeds of crime were laundered through thousands of mule or dummy bank accounts opened using the KYC documents of unsuspecting individuals. So far, searches have been conducted at more than 175 premises in connection with the case.

Officials added that movable and immovable assets worth approximately Rs 2,621 crore have been seized, frozen or attached during the investigation so far. The ED has arrested 13 persons and has arraigned 74 entities as accused in five prosecution complaints filed to date.

