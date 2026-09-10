ED Attaches 17 Properties Worth ₹6.52 Crore In Daman Scrap-Trading Money-Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached 17 properties in Daman and Valsad in its money-laundering probe against alleged gangster Sukha and associates | Representative Image

Mumbai, September 10, 2026: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 17 immovable properties in Daman and Valsad worth around Rs 6.52 crore in a money-laundering case against alleged gangster Suresh Jagubhai Patel alias Sukha and his associates, the agency said on Thursday.

The properties were attached on September 8 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the ED said.

The agency's investigation was initiated on the basis of FIRs registered by the Daman Police, Gujarat Police and Mumbai Police against Patel and his alleged associates for offences including corruption, possession of illegal firearms, murder, extortion, forgery, passport forgery and copyright violations.

Alleged Scrap Trading Monopoly

According to the ED, its investigation found that Patel had allegedly established a monopoly over scrap trading and transport services in Daman by eliminating rival traders and using threats, intimidation and muscle power. The agency said his alleged criminal activities and the fear they generated were used to control the business.

The ED had earlier filed a prosecution complaint before the Special Court (PMLA), Daman, in 2024, against Patel, his associate Mahesh Nanda and others.

Also Watch:

Earlier Asset Seizures

Earlier in the case, the agency had seized or frozen cash and bank balances amounting to Rs 2.90 crore during search operations. It had also provisionally attached 24 immovable properties in Daman and Mumbai valued at Rs 4.42 crore. These properties were subsequently confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority under the PMLA.

With the latest attachment, the total value of movable and immovable assets seized, attached or frozen in the case has reached around Rs 13.85 crore, according to the ED.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/