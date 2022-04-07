ED acts on direction of BJP leaders: Chhagan Bhujbal

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday claimed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) does not conduct raids without the consent of BJP leaders and said the law from which the central agency draws its power was "monstrous".

Talking to reporters in Akola in the Vidarbha region, the NCP leader said whoever speaks against the BJP, the ED is unleashed on him.

Bhujbal said, "The ED will not attack anyone unless told to do so by BJP leaders. If someone joins the BJP, the ED will not take action against him...but if you speak against the party, the ED will come hard on you." It is very difficult for an accused to get bail in ED cases, most of which are filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the minister said.

"The ED is a monstrous law (an apparent reference to PMLA). All of us need to come together and repeal the ED law," he said.

The ED is mandated with the task of enforcing the provisions of two special fiscal laws - the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and PMLA.

"At present, the BJP is in power at the Centre so whenever it wants, it uses the ED (against opponents). Even if someone has not committed any crime, he is subjected to harassment," Bhujbal said.

People are suffering from rising prices of essential commodities, but the ED is being used to divert attention from such vital issues, the NCP leader said.

Talking about state politics, Bhujbal claimed the opposition BJP was in a hurry to dislodge the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 06:22 PM IST