Economic Survey 2021: First time in 10 years, Maharashtra's per capita state income falls

Maharashtra ranked fifth with a per capita state income of Rs 2,02,130 in 2019-20 compared to Rs 2,64,207 of Haryana, Rs 2,28,216 of Telangana, Rs 2,23,433 of Karnataka and Rs 2,18,599 of Tamil Nadu as base year 2011-12. According to the Economic Survey for 2020-21, Maharashtra’s per capita state income will reduce to Rs 1,88,784.

The per capita state income has been rising since 2011-12 when it was Rs 99,597, in 2012-13 Rs 1,12,092, in 2013-14 Rs 1,25,261, in 2014-15 Rs 1,32,836, in 2015-16 Rs 1,46,815, in 2016-17 Rs 1,63,726, in 2017-18 Rs 1,72,663, in 2018-19 Rs 1,87,118 and in 2019-20 Rs 2,02,103. However, for the first time in the last 10 years, it has fallen in 2020-21 compared to 2019-20.

As per the first revised estimates, the nominal gross state domestic product (GSDP) for 2019-20 is Rs 28,18,555 crore as against Rs 25,79,628 crore for 2018-19. The real GSDP is Rs 21,34,065 crore for 2019-20 as against Rs 20,33,314 crore for 2018-19. The per capita state income for 2019-20 is Rs 2,02,130 as against Rs 1,87,118 for 2018-19. The nominal GSDP is estimated to be Rs 26,61,629 crore with an expected growth of (-)5.6 percent over the previous year.

The average share of the state’s contribution is highest (14.2 per cent) amongst all the states in all-India nominal GDP. Nominal GSDP is expected to decrease by Rs 1,56,925 crore during 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20.

The government has said advance estimates of 2020-21 should be read and interpreted keeping in view the extraordinary situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. The complete lockdown and then step by step removal of these restrictions has impacted the economic activities and availability of data. Due to the non-availability of the data or wide fluctuations in the available data, projection techniques were required to be modified accordingly. Implications of the various measures taken to tackle the pandemic situation may lead to sharp revisions in these estimates when the first revised estimates of 2020-21 will be released.