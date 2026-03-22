ECI Mandates Assured Minimum Facilities, Voter Assistance Across Over 2.18 Lakh Polling Stations For 2026 Elections |

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed all states and Union Territories going to polls in 2026 to ensure the provision of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) and comprehensive voter assistance at every polling station, with a focus on accessibility, convenience, and awareness for electors.

The directive follows the Commission’s announcement on March 15, 2026, regarding the schedule for General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with by-elections in six states.

Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and bye-elections in 6 states on March 15,2026: ECI pic.twitter.com/jLsjZp5Nkz — IANS (@ians_india) March 22, 2026

According to the press note issued on March 22, 2026, the ECI has instructed Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to ensure that all 2,18,807 polling stations are equipped with essential facilities aimed at improving the voting experience. These Assured Minimum Facilities include the provision of drinking water, waiting areas with adequate shade, toilets with water facilities, proper lighting arrangements, and ramps with appropriate gradients to facilitate access for Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

In addition, each polling station will have a standard voting compartment and clear signage to guide voters. To further enhance comfort, benches are to be placed at regular intervals in queues, allowing electors to sit while waiting for their turn to vote.

As part of efforts to strengthen voter awareness, the Commission has mandated the display of four standardised Voter Facilitation Posters (VFPs) at all polling stations. These posters will include key information such as polling station details, the list of contesting candidates, a set of do’s and don’ts for voters, a list of approved identification documents, and a step-by-step outline of the voting process.

To assist voters on polling day, Voter Assistance Booths (VABs) will be set up at every polling station location. These booths will be staffed by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other officials who will help electors identify their polling booth number and serial number in the electoral roll. The booths will feature prominent signage and will be positioned for easy visibility as voters approach the polling premises.

In a move aimed at improving convenience and compliance with polling norms, the Commission has also introduced a mobile phone deposit facility outside polling stations. Voters will be required to switch off their phones and deposit them with designated volunteers before entering the polling station, and can collect them after casting their vote.

Reiterating the importance of these measures, the Commission has stated that the provisioning of AMFs and related accessibility arrangements is mandatory and will be closely monitored for strict compliance. Field functionaries have been directed to complete all necessary preparations well in advance of the poll dates to ensure a seamless and pleasant voting experience for all electors.

The Election Commission has announced Assembly election dates for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry on sunday, March 15. Voting will be held in phases between April 9 and April 29. Around 17.4 crore voters will participate across 824 constituencies.

The Election Commission has also announced by-elections for eight assembly constituencies across seven states. Polling in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura will take place on April 9, while Gujarat and Maharashtra, including Baramati and Rahuri seats, will vote on April 23. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.