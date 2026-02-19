Echoes Of History: 396th Shiv Jayanti Celebrated With Grandeur At Thane Collectorate |

Thane: The Thane Collector’s Office, in collaboration with the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Maharashtra State, hosted a magnificent celebration to mark the 396th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The event, titled 'Shivjayanti Utsav 2026,' transformed the district headquarters into a vibrant hub of historical reverence and cultural pride.

A Ceremonial Start and Grand Procession

The festivities commenced early in the morning under the leadership of District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal. After a traditional floral tribute to the portrait of the Maratha sovereign, a massive 'Shiv Sanman Jyot Yatra' (procession) was flagged off.

Aligned with the Central Government’s 'My Bharat, Mera Yuva Bharat' initiative, the procession wound through the heart of Thane city. Thousands of citizens, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of Dhol-Tasha troupes and waving saffron flags, marched to celebrate the legacy of 'Swarajya' and good governance.

Historical Weapons Exhibition: A Glimpse into the Past

A major highlight of the day was an exhibition of Shiv-era weapons and artifacts organized by the Ashwamedh Pratishthan Intach Thane Chapter.

Educational Value: Students and local residents were given a rare opportunity to study the weaponry and tactical gear used during the 17th century.

Collector's Appraisal: Dr. Panchal personally inspected the exhibits, commending the foundation for its meticulous efforts in preserving Maharashtra’s martial heritage.

'Shiv Shambhu Gatha': Bringing History to Life

The Planning Bhavan auditorium resonated with the powerful 'Shiv Shambhu Gatha' performance. Through a captivating mix of Powadas (ballads), Gondhal, and Jagran, artists recreated pivotal moments from the Maharaj’s life, including the historic slaying of Afzal Khan and the daring raid on Shaista Khan.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not just a warrior, but an unparalleled administrator and a 'King of the People.' Even with short notice and ongoing renovations at major city theaters, our team’s collective effort has made this tribute truly memorable."

— Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal, District Collector, Thane

Broad Administrative Participation

The event saw a massive turnout from various sectors of the administration and civil society, including:

Senior Officials: Additional Collector Harishchandra Patil, Resident Deputy Collector Dr. Sandeep Mane, and DCP (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat.

Youth & Community: Large contingents of NCC, NSS, Bharat Scouts and Guides, and Anganwadi workers.

Civic Heroes: Special representatives from the Thane Municipal Corporation’s health and waste management departments also paid their respects.

The ceremony concluded with a thunderous Shivgarjana and chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji," reaffirming the timeless relevance of the Maratha warrior king in modern administration.

