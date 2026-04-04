 Easter 2026: Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Extends Greetings, Highlights Message Of Love, Compassion And Forgiveness
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Easter 2026: Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Extends Greetings, Highlights Message Of Love, Compassion And Forgiveness

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma extended Easter greetings, highlighting the enduring message of love, compassion, and forgiveness taught by Jesus Christ, and wished peace and happiness to all, especially the Christian community.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 04, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
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Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma | File Photo

The Governor of Maharashtra, Jishnu Dev Varma, has greeted the people on the occasion of Easter.

“The auspicious day of Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The message of humanity, love, compassion and forgiveness given by Jesus Christ many centuries ago is extremely relevant today. I extend my heartiest greetings and good wishes to all, especially to Christian brothers and sisters on the occasion of Easter," said the Governor in his message.

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