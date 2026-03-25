Days After Taking Charge, Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Meets PM Narendra Modi In Delhi | PMO India X Account

New Delhi, March 25: Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, marking his first official interaction with the Prime Minister since assuming office earlier this month.

Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma met Prime Minister @narendramodi.@maha_governor pic.twitter.com/zfDftYhBo5 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 25, 2026

According to the tweet shared on ‘Governor of Maharashra’ X Handle, the meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi and was described as a courtesy call. Visuals from the interaction show the Governor presenting a bouquet to the Prime Minister, along with a commemorative plaque featuring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While the specific agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed, such engagements are typically aimed at strengthening coordination between the Centre and the state.

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma called on @PMOIndia @narendramodi in New Delhi. The courtesy meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s Office. This is his first meeting of Governor Jishnu Dev Varma with the Prime Minister after assuming charge as Governor of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/Dk3wwcMOb9 — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) March 25, 2026

The meeting assumes significance as it comes shortly after Varma’s appointment as the constitutional head of Maharashtra, indicating early efforts to establish working ties with the Union government. Courtesy meetings of this nature often set the tone for administrative cooperation and policy alignment between different levels of governance.

The development follows another key protocol-driven interaction earlier this week, when Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde paid a courtesy visit to Governor Varma at Raj Bhavan in Walkeshwar on March 20. In keeping with established civic tradition, the Mayor, regarded as the first citizen of Mumbai, formally met the newly appointed Governor to extend greetings and reaffirm coordination between the state and the city administration.

Varma was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra on March 10 at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai. His appointment came as part of a broader administrative reshuffle approved by President Droupadi Murmu.

With back-to-back courtesy meetings at both the state and national levels, the initial days of Governor Varma’s tenure have been marked by formal engagements aimed at reinforcing institutional relationships across governance structures.

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