 Dy CM Fadnavis Reveals Action Taken Against Education Depart Malpractices in Mumbai
The cases will be handed over to the Enforcement Directorate (ED)

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 12:07 AM IST
Dy CM Fadnavis Reveals Action Taken Against Education Depart Malpractices in Mumbai | Photo: ANI

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday, revealed that chargesheets have been filed in 33 out of 40 cases related to malpractices in the education department. He further stated that if necessary, the cases will be handed over to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the government will consider amending legislation to ensure stricter action against the culprits.

32 officials being interrogated

As part of the ongoing investigation, 32 officials from the education department in Nashik division are being interrogated by the anti-corruption department due to their possession of wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income. They are also facing departmental inquiry.

During the discussion, Fadnavis emphasized the need for changes in the education field. Efforts are being made to centralize the filling of vacancies in aided private schools to prevent malpractices in recruitments. Additionally, the issue of private coaching classes impacting school attendance will be addressed by providing directives to aided schools in the future.

Dy CM Fadnavis Reveals Action Taken Against Education Depart Malpractices in Mumbai

