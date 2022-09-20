Dussehra rally: Thackeray may move Bombay HC for permission to hold event at Shivaji Park in Dadar

Uddhav Thackeray | PTI File Photo

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena gears up for an aggressive showdown over Dussehra rally, stated reports in local media. Reportedly, Sena leaders will be visiting the concerned BMC office to obtain permission to hold the rally in homeground--Shivaji Park.

The development comes a day after MMRDA accepted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's plea to hold the rally at BKC ground while Thackeray's [plea] was rejected.

According to a Marathi report, the Sena members will be visiting the G north ward office to obtain the permission.

The report further stated that if they fail to obtain permission, they will be approaching Bombay High Court over the issue. Sena leader Anil Parab had made the announcement to media, report stated.

The report further read that if the party fails to get relief in HC, they may observe the rally by forcefully entering Shivaji Park.

The police have already rejected the plea to hold Dussehra rally at the location.

Since the party started by Balasaheb Thackeray, the Dussehra rally has been held at Shivaji Park. Shinde's rebellion led to vertical split in the party earlier this year and since then the two have locked horns. This political turmoil is forcing things to change its course.