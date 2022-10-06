Dussehra Rally 2022| 'Pledge loyalty to Uddhav Saheb,' Shiv Sainiks roar at Dadar's Shivaji Park

Shiv Sainiks gathered at Shivaji Park for Uddhav Thackeray-led faction's Dussehra Melava | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai: Several party workers from across Maharashtra came marching towards Shivaji Park to extend their support to Uddhav Thackeray after Shiv Sena's vertical split. This was the first time in 56 years that two Dussehra rallies were held.

Invigorated 'Shiv Sainiks', flying the saffron flags, shouted slogans against Shinde Faction and pledged loyalty to the Thackeray-led faction.

Mumbai's Dadar station was crowded as many party members, supporters from Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Marathwada and other parts of the state arrived in city to show their support.

They raised slogans while marching toward Shivaji Park. People could be heard saying, "Uddhav Saheb aage badho hum tumahare saath hai [Uddhav Thackeray, you march on, we will support you]" and "Shiv Sena aamchya hakkachi, nahi konachya bapachi [Shiv Sena is rightfully our party, not some Tom, Dick or Harry's]".

Some sloganeered against the Shinde faction, many young workers donned t-shirts which carried message, "Yes, we are loyal to Thackerays" and "Gaddaranna kshama nahi [No forgiveness for traitors]".

A group of senior citizens travelled from Kolhapur to the city to extend their support to Uddhav Thackeray. "We arrived in the city early this morning and will be staying at the railway station for the night. Our love for the party brought us here," said a Madhukar Bhosale.

The presence of Kisan Tambe from Goregaon who looks like late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe attracted many people. The crowd at Shivaji Park was first surprised to see him. "No one can separate us from Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackarey's Sena is the real Sena, said Tambe.

Shiv Sena's Solapur women wing members arrived in the city with a 'Mashal' [torch] in their hand and vowed to see Thackeray as Maharashtra's Chief Minister again. While Balgopal Sangh from Mahim's Kndil [Lantern] gully offered a 48-feet-high lantern supporting Uddhav. The lantern gravitated many people toward itself.

The teaser of the party was continually played on the screens inspiring young Shiv Sainiks who held high the billowing saffron flags on the party. The charged crowd roared "Yes, we are loyal" upon Uddhav's entry at the venue.

The crowd that had maintained the law and order damaged security net while exiting the ground after Ravana dahan.