Dussehra in Mumbai: Traffic police issues advisory, restrict entry of heavy vehicles; Read full details

The advisory has excluded the vehicles engaged in emergency services and those carrying people for Dussehra melava.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Mumbai: For the smooth flow of traffic during the immersion of Devi idols on the occasion of Dussehra festival, the Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory restricting the entry of heavy vehicles in the city from the early morning of Wednesday, October 5 till the morning of Thursday, October 6.

The Mumbai Traffic Police orders state, “On the occasion of Devi Immersions day in Mumbai City, from October 5 from 8 am to October 6 at 7 am, the entry of heavy vehicles on the road in Greater Mumbai is prohibited.”

It added, “However, essential vehicles such as vegetable vehicles, milk, bread and bakery product-carrying vehicles, tankers of drinking water (except other water supplying tankers), petrol, diesel and kerosene tankers, ambulance, government and semi government vehicles, school buses and vehicles/buses carrying people for Dussehra Melava have been exempted from restrictions.”

article-image

