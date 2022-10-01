Dussehra in Mumbai: Traffic police issues advisory, restrict entry of heavy vehicles; Read full details

Representative Image |

Mumbai: For the smooth flow of traffic during the immersion of Devi idols on the occasion of Dussehra festival, the Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory restricting the entry of heavy vehicles in the city from the early morning of Wednesday, October 5 till the morning of Thursday, October 6.

The advisory has excluded the vehicles engaged in emergency services and those carrying people for Dussehra melava.

The Mumbai Traffic Police orders state, “On the occasion of Devi Immersions day in Mumbai City, from October 5 from 8 am to October 6 at 7 am, the entry of heavy vehicles on the road in Greater Mumbai is prohibited.”

It added, “However, essential vehicles such as vegetable vehicles, milk, bread and bakery product-carrying vehicles, tankers of drinking water (except other water supplying tankers), petrol, diesel and kerosene tankers, ambulance, government and semi government vehicles, school buses and vehicles/buses carrying people for Dussehra Melava have been exempted from restrictions.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)