Dussehra Celebrations By RSS In Panvel: 'A Grand Display Of Tradition And Unity'

On the occasion of Dussehra, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organizes road marches at multiple locations and conducts Vijayadashami celebrations, including Shastra Puja. In Panvel City, this event has a rich history, with the RSS march commencing from Sector 6 of Karanjade Colony and concluding near Karanjade Marathi School. Throughout the route, enthusiastic citizens welcome the participants by creating colorful rangolis and showering flower petals on the procession.

The main highlight of the event is the Shastra Puja, or weapon worship, followed by the Vijayadashami festival, which takes place within the school premises. During this momentous occasion, Vivek Bhagwat, the Head of the Konkan Province Service Department, delivered a thought-provoking speech. He emphasized the challenges posed by changing times, the critical role of a strong nation, and the significance of science and weaponry in the modern era.

The program attracted a diverse audience, including numerous young and senior volunteers, as well as ordinary men and women from the community. The presence of MLA Prashant Thakur, officials from the Karanjade Gram Panchayat, political dignitaries, and other prominent figures added to the significance of the festival.

