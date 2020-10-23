Durga Puja in the times of social distancing

Today is Maha Shaptami, the second day of the Durga Puja and it is celebration times for the city’s Bengalis. The 5-day annual festival sees thousands from the community congregate at the puja pandals. But, with the Pandemic still wreaking havoc and the physical distancing norms strictly in place, puja gatherings are kept at the minimum. The three largest and most frequently visited pandals are in Juhu, Powai and Navi Mumbai, and the organisers are doing their best to keep the festive spirit up while embracing the new normal.

Sourav Mitra, the chairman of the Powai Bengali Welfare Association (PBWA) looks at devotion as a means of spreading positivity. He said, “In times like these, divine intervention is necessary. In spite of the perils we should please Goddess Durga.” This year, the PBWA has decided to celebrate the puja in a very limited capacity. Only five to ten people will be allowed at a time, ten being the maximum during Aarti. It will also be streamed online for those who want to take part in the prayers from the safety of their homes. Along with organising the Puja, the PBWA has also been very philanthropic in nature during the lockdown. “We organised blood donation camps and supplied food, rations and clothing to those affected the worst by the lockdown and the disease”, said Mitra.

Navi Mumbai Bengali Association has organised its Durga Puja celebration for which devotees have to register on the association’s website. The entire event will be online. It will be streamed on YouTube, the association’s web portal and social media platforms. The NMBA ha also organised cultural programmes, which include singers from Kolkata to perform. These will also be live streamed via the association’s website. Ashim Dey, a member of the association says, “Public safety is the main priority. Due to the civic guidelines devotees will have to watch the programme from home.”