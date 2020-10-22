Watch: PM Modi speaks in Bengali during virtual Durga Puja address in WB

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday greeted the people of West Bengal, wishing them on the occasion of Durga Puja. Beginning his address in Bengali, PM Modi shared his puja greetings and appealed to the people to adhere to social distancing norms and wear face masks while taking part in the festivities.

Modi kicked off the five day celebration with a virtual inauguration of a Durga Puja pandal in the Salt Lake area on Kolkata. His speech was preceeded with a cultural program. However, what has social media abuzz is the fact that the Prime Minister had begun his address in Bengali, wryly admitting that his pronunciation might not be the best. "But I could not stop myself from talking in Bangla," he said, adding that the language had a certain sweetness to it.



The Prime Minister had broken out into Bengali on several occasions throughout his speech, as as such we have included the entire speech here as well as a separate snippet. If you feel the urge to skip ahead, note that he had begun and ended his address with a smattering of Bengali.