Durga Puja: Bengal’s Majestic Divinity Recreated In Bhayandar

Banga Sangha, a socio-cultural-religious organisation in Bhayandar has recreated the majestic palace temple of Kolkata this year to celebrate Durga Puja festival.

The magnificent 70-feet high eco-friendly structure has been set up in the RNP Park area of Bhayandar (E) by a team of artisans led by Ravishankar Das who have come all the way from Kolkata.

Adding to the splendour of the palace is the majestic idol of ‘Maa Durga’- the mere glimpse of which gives a showering feel of warmth and blessings.

Extending helping hand to underprivileged

Apart from celebrations replete with cultural shows and religious sessions, the organisers as a part of the social responsibilities, have been also extending a helping hand to underprivileged sections of the society.

This year the organisation has planned medical camps and special darshan facilities for kids and senior citizens living in orphanages and old age homes.

The five-day festivities started off from 20, October and will end on 24, October in the twin-city which has a significant population of Bengali’s.

Opportunity to understand culture, heritage, language

“Irrespective of caste, creed and religion, the festival is an ideal platform not only for Bengalis but for everyone to come together as a close-knit community. Moreover, the younger generation gets an opportunity to understand their culture, heritage and language,” said Montu Jaloi who heads the organisation.

Nityanand Paul and Basanti Ghosh have shouldered the responsibility of the puja committee in their capacity as president and general secretary respectively. The Banga Sangha which is into its 41st year of organising the Durga Puja festivities, envisages a different theme every year. They have earlier created the replicas of – Sikkim’s majestic Namchi (Sai-Baba) temple and Dakshineshwar Kali Mata Temple.

