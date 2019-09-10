Duo held for gangraping 25-yr-old woman in Trombay

Mumbai: Trombay Police on Tuesday arrested two persons on charges of gangraping a woman by threatening to circulate her nude photographs. Soon after the offence was registered on Monday, police arrested the duo, identified as Amjadali Mohammadjama Khan, 30, and Noor Mohammad Najir Shaikh, 42.

According to police, the survivor is a resident of Panchgani and came in contact with Khan through a mutual friend. After a few days of conversation, Khan convinced her to send her nude photographs, after which Khan and his friend Shaikh began blackmailing her into a physical relationship.

Last Friday, when the woman came to Mumbai, the duo took her to a room in Maharashtra Nagar in Mankhurd and raped her. She narrated the incident to her parents, after which an offence was registered under the Indian Penal Code sections of gang rape (376D) criminal intimidation and under section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) on the Information and Technology Act. On Tuesday, both the accused were produced before the court which remanded them in police custody.