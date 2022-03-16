Due to point failure, services between Kalyan and Ambernath/Badlapur affected; restored now

Due to point failure, train services between Kalyan and Ambernath/Badlapur were affected. Trains going towards Lonavala were also hit badly. The failure was reported at 6.11 pm and the restoration work was underway.

Now, as per the latest update, the damaged crossing has been repaired on war footing and traffic is slowly restoring from 7.20pm onwards.

"At Kalyan station, crossing point was damaged due to some unknown reason. The reason is being investigated," the PRO informed.

ALSO READ Phone tapping case: IPS officer Rashmi Shukla appears before Mumbai police

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 07:55 PM IST