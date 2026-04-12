Dubai Couple, Fashion Designer Booked For ₹1.5 Crore Extortion Threat To Borivali Builder | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Borivali police on April 9 registered an FIR against a Dubai-based couple and fashion designer Riyaz Gangji for allegedly issuing death threats and demanding ₹1.5 crore from a Borivali-based developer. The accused couple have been identified as Akil Mukhi and Fajila Mukhi.

Complainant and flat booking

According to the FIR, the complainant, Sameer Bhube, 49, a resident of Borivali West, is the proprietor of Navkar Builders and Developers. Bhube stated that in April 2016, an estate agent facilitated a flat booking in his Royal Green project in Marol for Akil Mukhi and Fajila Mukhi for ₹72 lakh. While the buyers allegedly paid ₹45 lakh, the remaining amount is pending, and the project faced delays due to administrative issues.

Bhube claimed his company paid ₹4.2 lakh as rent to the buyers throughout 2025. During a meeting in November 2025, the buyers were informed possession would be handed over by January 5, despite the outstanding balance. However, on January 7, the Dubai-based couple allegedly telephoned Bhube, claiming underworld connections and demanding ₹1.5 crore.

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Extortion demand

The complaint also names another individual, Riyaz Gangji, owner of the Libas fashion brand, who allegedly supported the accused and threatened to halt the builder’s ongoing projects by influencing authorities. Bhube further alleged that a defamatory news item was published against him to damage his reputation, and that its headline was circulated to him via WhatsApp.

The police registered a case against the trio under sections 3(5) (common intention), 308 (extortion), and 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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