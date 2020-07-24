Dry fruits and spices worth Rs 3L stolen from truck in Vile Parle

A case of theft was registered at Juhu police station against an unknown accused, who decamped with dried fruit and condiments worth Rs 2.93 lakh from a truck on July 18. Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft.

According to police, on July 18, the complainant, Nilesh Shah, 51, a trader by profession, had parked the truck (MH 43 Y 4485) near Hotel Radha Krishna at SV Road in Vile Parle (W), when the crime is suspected to have taken place as the vehicle was unattended. The accused reportedly broke the shutter of the truck and made off with 66 kilograms of dried apricot worth Rs 1.08 lakh, 46 kilograms of walnuts worth Rs 33,400, 49 kilograms of cashews worth Rs 52,000, 50 kilograms of dates worth Rs 39,329, along with other items like pumpkin seeds, pistachios and cumin seeds, collectively valued at Rs 2,93,079.

Upon returning and finding the lock broken, Shah realised that he had been robbed and immediately approached Juhu Police to lodge a complaint. Police registered an FIR and are investigating the matter. The CCTV camera footage of the area has been sought, to identify the accused.