Mumbai: Dry Days Announced In November; Know When Liquor Shops Will Be Closed

Mumbai: If you are planning a get-together or a night out in Mumbai this November, you may want to plan ahead. The Maharashtra Excise Department has announced three dry days during the month, when alcohol sales and service will be completely prohibited across the city. These restrictions will apply to all liquor shops, bars, pubs, and restaurants in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and other parts of the state.

According to the official schedule, the first dry day falls on Saturday, November 1, for Kartiki Ekadashi, a significant day of fasting and devotion in the Hindu calendar.

The second will be observed on Wednesday, November 5, for Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrating the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. The final dry day of the month will be on Monday, November 24, marking Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas, which commemorates the martyrdom of the ninth Sikh Guru.

On these days, all establishments licensed to sell or serve alcohol must remain dry for the full 24 hours. The rule also extends to private clubs and hotels, which are barred from serving alcohol to guests.

Dry days are declared by state governments to uphold the sanctity and respect of days of national, religious, or cultural importance. Maharashtra, known for its diverse cultural calendar, often observes such restrictions on key Hindu, Sikh, and Jain festivals, as well as during election periods.

For Mumbaikars planning parties or celebrations, it is advisable to stock up in advance and check local updates to avoid any last-minute disappointment. Some restaurants may choose to offer mocktails and special non-alcoholic menus on these dates. So, if you are planning to raise a toast this November, just make sure it is not on the 1st, 5th, or 24th.