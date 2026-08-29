Drunk Water Tanker Driver Allegedly Hits 2 Autos, 8 Two-Wheelers In Kalyan; Five Injured In Rambaug Rampage |

Kalyan: Panic gripped the Rambaug area of Kalyan on Friday after a water tanker driver, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed into two autorickshaws and seven to eight two-wheelers while driving recklessly at high speed. Five people were injured in the incident.

Pedestrians Escape Narrowly As Tanker Goes Out Of Control

Several pedestrians narrowly escaped being hit, averting what could have turned into a major tragedy.

According to preliminary information, the tanker was allegedly being driven by Soni Kumar alias Gullu, who was reportedly in an intoxicated condition at the time of the incident. The water tanker was reportedly operated by Saibaba Water Supplier Company, which supplies water in Kalyan and Dombivli under a civic contract.

Incident Took Place On Ambedkar Road In Rambaug

The incident reportedly occurred on the stretch between Tal Hotel and Pushparaj Hotel on Ambedkar Road in Rambaug No. 3. Witnesses alleged that the driver was operating the tanker at high speed and in a reckless manner.

During the alleged rampage, the tanker hit two autorickshaws and seven to eight two-wheelers moving along the road. Five people sustained injuries, while several pedestrians narrowly escaped.

Residents And Drivers Try To Stop Speeding Tanker

The incident triggered panic in the busy locality. According to eyewitnesses, residents and autorickshaw drivers attempted to stop the tanker after it began hitting vehicles. However, they alleged that the driver did not slow down and instead continued driving at speed.

Residents and motorists subsequently chased the tanker through the area. The chase ended after the tanker allegedly crashed into a road divider and came to a halt.

Local residents then caught the driver and allegedly assaulted him before handing him over to the Mahatma Phule Police.

The entire sequence of events was also reportedly captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. Police are expected to examine the footage as part of the investigation.

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Meanwhile several injured citizens and autorickshaw drivers approached the Mahatma Phule Police Station to lodge complaints. Based on their statements, the process of registering a case against the tanker driver has been initiated.

Police are investigating the incident and are examining CCTV footage and other available evidence to establish the exact sequence of events. The driver's alleged intoxication will also be subject to the findings of the police investigation and medical examination.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over road safety and the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol particularly in densely populated areas.

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