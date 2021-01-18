Drugs case: Minister Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody

Maharashtra Minority Affairs and Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has been sent to judicial custody for fourteen days on Monday.

The NCB has said that they are investigating transactions between Khan and another accused British national Karan Sajnani, who was arrested in a case involving the import of highly potent marijuana from abroad. The public prosecutor told the court that they have found evidence from the conversations about mixing of CBD oil with marijuana. Khan was arrested on January 13 after he was summoned by the agency.

The NCB has charged Khan under Section 27A of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which deals with financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders. The agency has also arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, co-owner of Mumbai’s famous Muchhad Paanwala, who was found possessing 500 gram of suspected cannabinoids allegedly procured from Sajnani.

Explaining the modus operandi of Sajnani, NCB had earlier stated that the contraband was packed in the form of pre-rolled marijuana joints by him and was marketed to high-class clients in Mumbai and various other states.

The NCB sources told the Free Press Journal that Sajnani also imported the marijuana from Seattle, United States, and that he mis-declared the product while couriering it to the country. Two sisters -Rahila and Shaista Furniturewala– were also arrested in the case. NCB has alleged that Rahila, who is a former manager of a celebrity, was “providing financial aid”. Shaista has been charged for consumption.