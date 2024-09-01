Drug Planting Scandal In Kalina: Mumbai Police Transfer Order Overlooks Santacruz Officers Despite Extortion Allegations; Activist Demands Action

Drug Planting Scandal In Kalina: Mumbai Police Transfer Order Overlooks Santacruz Officers Amid Extortion Allegations; Activist Demands Action | Screengrab from X video/ @journofaizan

The Mumbai police on September 1 issued an order for the transfer of Mumbai police officers. However, Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kane and Crime Police Inspector Amar Patil of Santacruz Police Station, who are facing departmental inquiries, have not been transferred, despite serious allegations against them. A junior officer had complained against Kane with senior officials, accusing him of preventing the filing of an FIR in an extortion case.

Social activist Aftab Siddiqui has demanded action against the two senior officers—Sr PI Rajendra Kane and crime PI Amar Patil—of extortion, following a complaint by a junior officer to the DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police). Although a departmental inquiry has been initiated against both officers, they continue to hold their positions.

On August 31, four Khar police personnel were suspended for allegedly planting drugs while frisking an employee of a livestock farm in Kalina. The very next day, Khar Police Station's Senior Inspector Mohan Mane was routinely transferred to Special Branch 1. However, Sr PI Rajendra Kane and Crime PI Amar Patil of Santacruz Police Station continue to remain in their posts. A junior officer had complained against Kane with senior officials, accusing him of preventing the filing of an FIR in an extortion case.

Activist Siddiqui frequently inquires about the suspension of officers Kane and Patil and requests appointments with the city's top police officials, but she has not been granted meetings with either of the Mumbai Police Commissioners. She alleges, "I have consistently appealed to all IPS officers against the misconduct, corruption, involvement in crime, and extortion by Santacruz's Rajendra Kane and Khar's Mohan Mane in Zone-9, but the IPS officers have paid no heed. Khar PSI Aambole and Constable Shinde were immediately suspended, but for the last two months, Sr PI Kane and Crime PI Amar Patil remain in their posts, while inquiry reports circulated from the CP (commissioner of Police) to CP Spl (Special), to Jt CP L&O (Joint Commissioner of Law and Order), to WR (West Region), and Zone-9, with reasons known only to them. On August 8, Bandra MLA Ashish Shelar also questioned the CP about this. What is the issue? Is the Home Department or Mumbai Police unable to find a replacement who can pay heavily for such prime postings?"

In March, Mahesh Gami – a textile merchant from Gujarat residing in Santacruz for the last two years – filed an extortion complaint against four persons with Santacruz police station, two of whom helped him remove a liquor shop from his farm in a Gujarat village. The four, he has alleged, are involved with the sand mafia and linked to a political party.

It is also alleged that the accused received Rs3 lakh and demanded an additional Rs5-6 lakh. The accused reportedly came to Mumbai, stayed at a BJP politician’s hotel in MIDC, and threatened Gami with dire consequences.

When Gami complained, police official Sharad Landge led the probe and issued notices to the accused. Following this, he allegedly received calls from political figures and police officers. He said he completed his probe and sought Sr PI Kane’s approval but the FIR was refused.

Gami then approached the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Zone 9, Raj Tilak Roushan, who ordered that the FIR be filed. Yet Kane insisted on filing only a non-cognisable offence. On April 17, after the complainant met the DCP again, Kane filed the FIR on April 18 and initiated an inquiry against Kane and Patil.