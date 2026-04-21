Driving Licence Loophole Sparks National Security Scare As Fake Photos, Midnight Tests Expose Portal Fraud | AI & File Pic

Mumbai: In a major red flag for national security, a loophole in the online learning licence system has allowed agents to obtain driving licences using fake photos and without the actual presence of applicants. Investigations by transport authorities have revealed that the faceless system, designed for public convenience, is being misused at scale raising concerns that even foreign nationals and illegal entrants may have secured valid Indian licences.

560 tests from 10 computers

Officials said the fraud centres around the ‘Sarathi’ portal, where the online learning licence test is conducted. Data analysis showed that hundreds of tests were taken simultaneously from a handful of fixed IP addresses. In one instance, around 560 exams were conducted using just 10 computers. Many tests were suspiciously taken between midnight and 3 am. In several cases, applicants whose preferred language was Marathi appeared to have taken the test in Hindi—indicating third-party intervention. Agents allegedly charged ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 per licence, offering doorstep delivery without the candidate appearing for the test.

The most alarming aspect is the use of fake or mismatched photographs. Sources said licences were issued using images of political leaders, officials, actors, and even animals—highlighting the complete breakdown of identity verification. Experts explained that the fraud is carried out by tampering with Java code through browser developer tools, bypassing security checks. This allows agents to upload any photo against any name, often without Aadhaar verification. Since the process is entirely online, there is no physical verification by RTO officials at the test stage.

Licences can lead to passports, voter IDs

Authorities warn that the implications go far beyond transport violations. Once a learning licence is issued, it becomes easier to obtain a permanent driving licence, as the name and photo records match in the system. This can then be used as a foundational identity document to secure other IDs such as voter cards, PAN cards, passports, and mobile SIMs. “This creates a serious national security risk, as individuals can assume false identities and operate freely within the country,” an official said.

A case has already been registered against three individuals in Nagpur for misusing the e-KYC system by sharing OTPs with agents who completed the process on their behalf. The department is now considering a rollback to a hybrid model - online application but offline testing at RTO offices to ensure identity verification. While this may curb fraud, officials also caution that it could lead to overcrowding and revive middlemen culture, posing a fresh administrative challenge.

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