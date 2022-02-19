Drivers in day, auto thieves at night: MBVV cops pose as buyers to bust auto-lifters gang, 3 held

The crime branch unit (Zone II) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested three drivers who ferried passengers in their auto-rickshaw in the day and turned into vehicle-lifters in the night. Acting on a complaint of an auto-theft registered by Harishankar Pal, a team from the crime branch unit led by Police Inspector- Shahuraj Ranawre under the supervision of DCP (Crime)- Dr. Mahesh Patil started investigations and activated their core informer network in and around the region. Based on a tip-off, the team posed as buyers of stolen auto-rickshaws and accompanied the decoy who had been deputed to establish contact with the gang members. A trap was laid and the team successfully apprehended the trio identified as-Monu Abhimanyu Pandey (24), Pravesh Kumar Shukla (28) and Sanjay Kumar Ram Anchal Gautam (24)- all local auto-rickshaw drivers. The accused would ferry passengers in the day and steal unattended auto-rickshaws in the night.

"The accused have confessed to their involvement in 10 auto theft cases in Valiv, Kashimira, Tulinj and Thane. We have recovered ten auto-rickshaws and spare parts from their possession.” said Police Inspector- Shahuraj Ranawre.

Cases under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code have been registered against the accused trio who would not only sell the vehicles and spares at throwaway prices, but also rented out unsold auto’s to other drivers on shift basis. An old CCTV footage of the accused came handy for the police to identify the suspect. Further investigations were on.

ALSO READ Thane: Auto driver held with ganja worth over Rs 2 lakh in Bhiwandi

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 05:30 PM IST