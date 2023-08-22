DRI Seizes 3 Kgs Of Amphetamine Worth ₹24 Crore At Nagpur Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Nagpur successfully intercepted an Indian national who had arrived from Nairobi, Kenya through Sharjah, UAE, and seized 3.07 kilograms of amphetamine valued at ₹24 crore from the said passenger at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur.

The seizure of such a significant quantity of amphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant drug, from a small airport like Nagpur indicates that newer places and methods are being adopted by the syndicates involved in this illegal activity.

According to the DRI, the agency officials examined a passenger who arrived at Nagpur International Airport on an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah. Examination of his personal baggage revealed that he had ingeniously concealed the contraband in a hollow metal roller packed in a rectangular carton box. The said contraband material was immediately seized, and the said passenger was arrested and remanded to DRI custody by the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Nagpur.

In a swift follow-up, the DRI officers arrested a Nigerian national, the intended recipient of the contraband, from the Subhash Nagar area of West Delhi on Monday.

The DRI is now probing about the person who had handed over the consignment of contraband to the passenger in Nairobi and about the more linkages of this international syndicate. "DRI is committed to maintaining a constant vigil to thwart these syndicates," said a DRI official.

Amphetamine is a psychotropic substance covered under Schedule I of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, trade of which is prohibited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)