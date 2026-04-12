DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit Busts Major Illegal Pangolin Scale Trafficking Syndicate In Jagdalpur, Seizes 16.5 Kg, Three Arrested |

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) of Mumbai Zonal Unit has successfully dismantled an illegal wildlife trafficking syndicate involved in the illicit trade of Indian Pangolin scales in Jagdalpur city, Chhattisgarh on Sunday. During the operation, three persons were apprehended for their involvement in the illegal dealing and trading of Indian Pangolin scales and a total of 16.528 kg of Indian Pangolin scales was recovered from their possession. Pangolins are illegally hunted for their meat and scales, which are falsely believed to possess medicinal properties in certain traditional medicine markets and luxury fashion.

Recovery of 16.528 Kg of Indian Pangolin Scales

According to the DRI, the Indian Pangolin (Manis crassicaudata) is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, affording it the highest degree of legal protection. Trade in pangolins and their derivatives is strictly prohibited under the said Act. Accordingly, the recovered pangolin scales weighing 16.528 kg were seized under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Upon completion of seizure formalities, the apprehended persons along with the seized pangolin scales were handed over to the forest range officer, Jagdalpur Range, Chhattisgarh for further necessary action.

Pangolins are illegally hunted for their meat and scales, which are falsely believed to possess medicinal properties in certain traditional medicine markets and luxury fashion. Sustained international demand has fuelled organised poaching and trafficking syndicates, making pangolins the most trafficked mammals worldwide, officials said.

Seized Scales Handed Over to Jagdalpur Forest Range Officer

With this operation, the DRI has dismantled multiple illicit wildlife trafficking networks since 2025, including a syndicate operating from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, involved in the trafficking of leopard skins, a network operating in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, involved in the killing of a tiger cub and attempting to illegally trade its body parts, a syndicate operating in Bhopal involved in trafficking of Leopard skins, a syndicate operating from Pileru, Andhra Pradesh involved in trafficking of Pangolin scales.

"These sustained enforcement actions underscore DRI’s continued vigilance, commitment to wildlife protection and unwavering resolve in combating organised environmental crime. Through close coordination with state forest departments across multiple states and other enforcement agencies, DRI continues to dismantle national and international trafficking networks through precise, intelligence-driven operations under the Wildlife (Protection) Act," said a DRI official.

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