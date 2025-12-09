 DRI Busts Illicit Drug Factory In Wardha Under 'Operation Hinterland Brew', Seizes 128 kg Mephedrone Worth ₹192 Crore; 3 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDRI Busts Illicit Drug Factory In Wardha Under 'Operation Hinterland Brew', Seizes 128 kg Mephedrone Worth ₹192 Crore; 3 Arrested

DRI Busts Illicit Drug Factory In Wardha Under 'Operation Hinterland Brew', Seizes 128 kg Mephedrone Worth ₹192 Crore; 3 Arrested

DRI dismantled a clandestine Mephedrone factory in Wardha during “Operation Hinterland Brew,” seizing 128 kg of the drug, precursor chemicals, and equipment. A hidden modular unit was uncovered, and three key operators, including the mastermind, were arrested under NDPS Act. This marks DRI’s fifth such bust this year.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully dismantled a clandestine Mephedrone manufacturing facility in Wardha, Maharashtra, during a targeted operation codenamed “Operation Hinterland Brew.” The operation executed on 07.12.2025 and 08.12.2025 led to the seizure of 128 kg of Mephedrone, valued at approximately Rs. 192 crore, along with 245 kg of precursor chemicals, raw material, and a complete processing setup.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers carried out discreet surveillance followed by a search operation in a remote, shrub-covered area of Karanja (Ghadge), nearly 60 km from Wardha. During the operation, officers uncovered a fully functional synthetic drug processing setup, including makeshift reactors, vessels, and other equipment used for the illicit manufacture of Mephedrone. The seizure comprised both finished product and precursor chemicals essential for its synthesis.

The illicit factory had been deliberately set up and operated by local individuals to blend into the rural landscape and evade detection. The manufacturing unit itself was a temporary, modular, nondescript structure concealed deep within the shrubland.

Read Also
CBI Books Son Of Industrialist Anil Ambani, & Reliance Home Finance In A Case Of Union Bank Of India...
article-image

Three persons operating the facility, including the mastermind, who also acted as the financier and chemist, along with his two associates, were apprehended. All three were found to be actively involved in the manufacturing and distribution network of Mephedrone, and have been arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

FPJ Shorts
Labour Policy Update: New Codes Grant Gig & Platform Workers Social Security, e-Shram Registration And Aggregator Contributions
Labour Policy Update: New Codes Grant Gig & Platform Workers Social Security, e-Shram Registration And Aggregator Contributions
IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Kuldeep Yadav AXED From India Playing XI Despite 'Impact Player' Show In ODI Series
IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Kuldeep Yadav AXED From India Playing XI Despite 'Impact Player' Show In ODI Series
'Itna Nanga Besharam Aadmi...': Piyush Mishra Says Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Carry Even 1% Of His Family's Legacy
'Itna Nanga Besharam Aadmi...': Piyush Mishra Says Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Carry Even 1% Of His Family's Legacy
UK Local Politician To Pay Hefty Fine For Hiring Indian Student As Nanny Illegally
UK Local Politician To Pay Hefty Fine For Hiring Indian Student As Nanny Illegally

With this operation, the DRI has dismantled five clandestine drug manufacturing facilities so far this year through intelligence-driven actions. These sustained efforts underscore DRI’s continuous vigilance, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment to the Government’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, protecting citizens from the menace of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dharavi Schools Chess Championship 2025 To Bring Over 200 Students Together; R Praggnanandhaa To...

Dharavi Schools Chess Championship 2025 To Bring Over 200 Students Together; R Praggnanandhaa To...

'Special Meetings To Be Held To Address Rising Stray Dog Attacks In Cities': Maharashtra Minister...

'Special Meetings To Be Held To Address Rising Stray Dog Attacks In Cities': Maharashtra Minister...

'Why Was Rohit Arya Killed When He Was Not A Terrorist?': Cong Questions Govt Over His Encounter In...

'Why Was Rohit Arya Killed When He Was Not A Terrorist?': Cong Questions Govt Over His Encounter In...

Central Railway To Run 76 Winter Special Trains For Christmas-New Year & Holiday Rush; Check Details

Central Railway To Run 76 Winter Special Trains For Christmas-New Year & Holiday Rush; Check Details

DRI Busts Illicit Drug Factory In Wardha Under 'Operation Hinterland Brew', Seizes 128 kg Mephedrone...

DRI Busts Illicit Drug Factory In Wardha Under 'Operation Hinterland Brew', Seizes 128 kg Mephedrone...