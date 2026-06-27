DRI Busts Illegal Wildlife Trafficking Syndicate, Rescues Protected Species In Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam District

DRI officers rescued protected wildlife during an operation against an alleged trafficking syndicate in Andhra Pradesh | File Photo

Mumbai, June 26: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Nagpur Regional Unit of the Mumbai Zonal Unit, has busted an illegal wildlife trafficking syndicate involved in the illicit trade of Malabar Giant Squirrels (Ratufa indica), Indian Star Tortoises (Geochelone elegans), Jungle Fowl and Small Indian Civets (Viverricula indica) in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Protected Species Rescued

During the operation, which spanned two days (Wednesday and Thursday), DRI officers intercepted a suspect in Srikakulam city and rescued four Malabar Giant Squirrels, one Indian Star Tortoise and 14 Jungle Fowl, all found confined in cages.

Subsequent follow-up investigations led the DRI team to a remote location in Rayakurdi village, situated approximately 60 kilometres from Srikakulam, where they successfully rescued two Small Indian Civet babies.

The Malabar Giant Squirrel, Small Indian Civet and Indian Star Tortoise are listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, according them the highest degree of protection by prohibiting their hunting, possession, transport and trade.

Accordingly, the recovered animals were seized. Upon completion of the seizure formalities, the apprehended person, along with the rescued animals, was handed over to the Forest Department, Srikakulam, for further necessary action.

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DRI Highlights Ongoing Vigilance

"The rescued wildlife species are frequently targeted by illegal traffickers due to demand in the exotic pet trade and among wildlife collectors. Such illegal trade poses a serious threat to biodiversity and the survival of these protected species in their natural habitats. DRI's sustained enforcement actions highlight its continued vigilance and commitment to wildlife protection through intelligence-driven action against illegal wildlife trafficking networks in coordination with State Forest Departments and other enforcement agencies," a DRI official said.

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