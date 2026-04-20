Dramatic Video: Driverless BEST Bus Rolls Back Near Mumbai's Bhandup Railway Station, Hits Stall; Woman Narrowly Escapes |

Mumbai: In a fresh safety scare, a driverless electric bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) rolled backwards and crashed into a food stall outside Bhandup railway station on Sunday afternoon. The incident, captured on CCTV and now widely circulating online, has raised concerns over operational safety in one of the city’s busiest suburban zones.

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According to a Mid-day report, the parked BEST electric bus (MH-01 CV 8736) began moving in reverse without a driver at the wheel. The unmanned vehicle gathered momentum on the road before colliding with a nearby stall, triggering panic among pedestrians and vendors present at the spot.

Viral Footage Shows Exact Moments Of Crash

The viral footage shows the bus rolling backwards unexpectedly as people scramble to get out of its path. A few pedestrians are seen narrowly escaping the moving vehicle moments before it crashes into the stall. Within seconds of the impact, a large crowd gathered at the scene, with bystanders rushing to assess the situation.

Locals stated a woman standing close to the food stall had a close brush with danger but was pulled to safety just in time by people nearby. The quick reaction likely prevented serious injuries or fatalities. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Accidents Brings Horrors Of December 2025 Tragedy In Bhandup

The latest incident has also revived memories of a tragic accident in December 2025 near the same location, when a BEST bus mounted a footpath during a manoeuvre, killing four people and injuring several others. That incident had triggered widespread outrage and demands for stricter oversight of public transport operations. Despite the seriousness of the rollback incident, there has been no official statement from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport authorities so far.