Dramatic Rescue At Bandra-Worli Sea Link As Toll Staff, Police Save 28-Year-Old Man From Jumping - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man was rescued by toll staff and police after he allegedly attempted to jump off the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The rescue was captured on camera.

In the video, the man is initially seen near the railing of the Sea Link before climbing over it. As he appeared to attempt to jump, toll staff, police personnel and others rushed towards him and pulled him to safety.

Mumbai - Toll staff and police pulled a 28-year-old man back as he tried to jump from the Bandra–Worli Sea Link. The rescue was caught on camera.Rohan Ganesh Bhosale of Ghansoli arrived in an Uber around 10.30 pm, got out and climbed past the railing toward the water. Toll… pic.twitter.com/xIobw1NfNS — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) September 12, 2026

The video shows the rescuers pulling the man away from the edge before police personnel escorted him from the spot.

Man identified as Ghansoli resident

According to reports, the man has been identified as Rohan Ganesh Bhosale, a resident of Ghansoli. He reportedly arrived from Ghansoli in a cab around 10.30 pm, got out of the vehicle and climbed over the railing towards the sea.

On noticing him, toll employee Sumedh Sawant, security guard Sandeep and police sub-inspectors Kadam and Pednekar rushed to the spot and pulled him away from the edge. He was later reportedly handed over to the Marine Police.

Separate rescue near Khar

In a separate incident, a 31-year-old man was rescued by Mumbai Police after he allegedly jumped into the sea near Khar in a suspected suicide attempt. Visuals showing police personnel entering the water and rescuing him have surfaced on social media.

Mumbai - Khar police rescued a 31-year-old man from Jharkhand after he jumped into the sea in an apparent suicide attempt.A wireless call alerted Khar police that a person was standing on a rock in the water and refusing to come ashore despite repeated appeals. When officers led… pic.twitter.com/VcpZigaRTI — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) September 8, 2026

According to reports, Khar Police received a wireless message alerting them that a man was standing on a rock in the water and refusing to return to the shore despite repeated appeals.

Police enter water for rescue

Following the alert, a police team led by Head Constable Vikas Babar rushed to the spot and attempted to approach the man. However, as the personnel moved towards him, he reportedly jumped into the sea.

Police personnel immediately entered the water to rescue him. After considerable effort, the officers reached the man, pulled him from the water and brought him safely back to the shore.

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