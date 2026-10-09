Drama Theatre Naming Row Erupts As Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Strongly Opposes 'Majethia' Name | X - ekikaranmarathi

Vasai: A fresh controversy has erupted in the city following discussions that the newly constructed drama theatre (Natyagruha) of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) might be named 'Majethia'. The Marathi Ekikaran Samiti has strongly objected to this proposed naming and warned that if the Municipal Corporation moves forward with this decision, they will hit the streets in intense protest.

The Samiti has strongly demanded that the drama theatre be named after veteran theatre artist and director Master Dattaram Walwaikar, a prominent figure in the Marathi theatre movement.

Delegation submits memorandum to VVMC

A delegation led by Govardhan Deshmukh, President of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti, met the VVMC Commissioner and submitted a formal memorandum. The delegation pointed out that for a drama theatre that has been delayed for over 14 years, it is imperative to name it in accordance with local culture and Marathi identity.

वसई-विरारमध्ये ‘मजेठिया नाट्यगृह’ नाव खपवून घेणार नाही; ‘मराठी एकीकरण समिती’ आक्रमकनालासोपारा आचोळे येथील महापालिकेच्या नवनिर्मित नाट्यगृहाचे नाव 'मजेठिया नाट्यगृह' ठेवण्यावर 'मराठी एकीकरण समिती'ने तीव्र आक्षेप नोंदवला आहे.https://t.co/cfELmj9bgr — मराठी एकीकरण समिती - Marathi Ekikaran Samiti (@ekikaranmarathi) October 7, 2026

They also demanded that the municipality’s sports complex be named after a renowned athlete or great personality from Maharashtra. Additionally, the delegation drew the administration's attention to other key urban issues: giving priority to local Marathi sons of the soil in hawker policy over outsiders, making the city 'flex-free', and strictly enforcing action against shops violating Marathi signboard regulations.

Warning of protest against 'Majethia' name

The Samiti stated that local structures in Maharashtra should bear the names of sons of the soil, saints, and great icons of Maharashtra. They warned that if the Municipal Corporation disregards public sentiment and attempts to impose the name 'Majethia', the Marathi public will not remain silent.

Demand for Marathi Bhavan and memorials

During the meeting, the focus extended beyond naming issues to encompass several critical city-wide demands:

A demand was raised to construct a grand equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a memorial for Bharat Ratna Dr B. R. Ambedkar within the Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction.

They also urged the administration to establish a 'Marathi Bhasha Bhavan' to preserve and promote Marathi culture.

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Civic administration reviews demands

Following representations made by the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti, senior officials from the Municipal Corporation confirmed that the delegation's requests are under review.

"This matter will certainly be given due consideration. We hold full respect for the Marathi language, and the demands raised by the committee will definitely be taken into account," stated a spokesperson on behalf of the civic administration.

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