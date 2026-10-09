Maharashtra MLC Elections 2026 Mahayuti Rebels Withdraw In Pune, BJP's Anil Sole Stays In Nagpur Graduates Race | IANS

Mumbai: Rebel candidates from the ruling Mahayuti alliance have withdrawn their nominations for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, easing tensions within the alliance ahead of the polls. However, BJP leader Anil Sole has remained in the fray as an independent candidate from the Nagpur Graduates constituency.

Friday was the last day for candidates to withdraw their nominations for the five Legislative Council constituencies in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena candidate withdraws nomination

In the Pune Teachers constituency, Shiv Sena leader Mangesh Chivte withdrew his nomination following directions from senior party leaders. The BJP has fielded Kaustubh Gawde from the constituency, while former MLA Dattatray Sawant is also contesting.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: BJP leader Anil Sole, on filing an independent nomination for the MLC election, says, ''I spoke to everyone. I spoke to the state president, the state general secretary and the organisation minister. I spoke to everyone, who did I not speak to? I had informed everyone, and everyone knew my position that I was going to contest the election…'' — IANS (@ians_india) October 5, 2026

Reacting to his withdrawal, Chivte told reporters that the party leadership's decision was final. “This is not a retreat, but simply a withdrawal of my nomination in accordance with the party's directives. I am not a senior leader who can comment on the decisions taken by my seniors,” he said.

NCP leader withdraws from contest

In the Pune Graduates constituency, NCP leader Pratap alias Bhaiyya Mane also withdrew his nomination after discussions with Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif and other Mahayuti leaders. The BJP has nominated Smita Jadhav from the constituency.

Explaining his decision, Mane said that leaders from the Mahayuti alliance had requested him to withdraw his candidature to avoid confusion within the alliance. He said he had accepted their appeal and added that no specific assurances had been given to him in return.

Anil Sole remains in fray

Meanwhile, the contest in the Nagpur Graduates constituency remains significant. The main contest features Congress's sitting MLC Abhijeet Wanjari and BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale. Anil Sole, a former MLC who was denied the BJP ticket, has decided to contest as an independent candidate and did not withdraw his nomination on the final day.

Also Watch:

Polling and counting dates announced

Elections will be held for the Pune Graduates, Nagpur Graduates, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates, Pune Teachers and Amravati Teachers constituencies on October 23. Counting of votes is scheduled for October 27.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/