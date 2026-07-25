Dr Tushar Palve Unanimously Elected MSMTA Mumbai Division General Secretary

Dr. Tushar Palve has been unanimously elected General Secretary of the Maharashtra State Medical Teachers' Association's Mumbai Division | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, July 25, 2026: Dr. Tushar Palve, Medical Superintendent of Cama and Albless Hospital, has been unanimously elected General Secretary of the Maharashtra State Medical Teachers' Association (MSMTA), Mumbai Division, during the association's General Body Meeting held on July 24.

General Body Meeting Held

The meeting was attended by senior medical teachers from government medical colleges across Mumbai, including Dr. Jitendra Sankpal, Dr. Sunil Lilani, Dr. Dinkar Kekan, Dr. Sachin Patharkar, Dr. Amit Mutha, Dr. Vijay Shegaonkar, Dr. Bela Verma, Dr. Shabana Borate, Dr. Rupal Girase, Dr. Nilaya Patil, Dr. Ashwini Natekar, Dr. Shampa Mishra, Dr. Harsha Shejao, and Dr. Swati Gawali.

Focus On Medical Education

Dr. Palve, who currently heads Cama and Albless Hospital, is known for introducing administrative reforms and strengthening patient-centric services at the state-run hospital. He has played an active role in improving hospital administration and enhancing doctor-patient services over the years.

MSMTA is the representative body of medical teachers and consultants serving in government medical colleges across Maharashtra. The association advocates for issues related to service conditions, promotions, pay, faculty welfare, and medical education policies, while also working to uphold academic standards in government medical institutions.

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Medical Fraternity Extends Wishes

Members of the medical fraternity congratulated Dr. Palve on his unanimous election and expressed confidence that his leadership would further strengthen the association's efforts to address the concerns of government medical teachers across the state.

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