Mumbai Doctor Shares How Employer Paid ₹4.5 Lakh For Driver's Surgery, Called Him 'Colleague' - Check Out Viral Post

A Mumbai doctor's account of an interaction with a patient's employer has struck a chord on social media, prompting discussions about dignity, workplace respect, and the value of every profession.

Dr. Prashant Mishra shared the incident on X, explaining how a simple conversation after a successful surgery changed the way he viewed employer-employee relationships. The experience, he said, reinforced the belief that a person's profession should never define their worth.

Driver needed bypass surgery but cost was a concern

According to Mishra, one of his patients, who worked as a driver, required bypass surgery. Since the procedure at his hospital would cost approximately ₹4.25 lakh, he initially suggested that the family consider a government-run civic hospital, where the operation could be performed free of charge under an eligible public healthcare scheme.

The recommendation was made to reduce the family's financial burden while ensuring the patient received timely treatment.

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Family sought help to continue treatment at the same hospital

Later that day, the patient's son contacted the doctor with a request. The family wanted the surgery to be carried out at the same hospital but hoped there might be some way to reduce the overall expenses.

Mishra assured them that he would try his best to make the treatment as affordable as possible.

Employer stepped forward without hesitation

The following day, the patient's employer transferred the full amount needed for the surgery through RTGS, ensuring there would be no delay in treatment.

The bypass surgery was completed successfully, and once the patient was stable, Mishra called the employer to express his gratitude for the generous gesture and to update him about the patient's recovery.

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One word that changed the doctor's perspective

During the phone call, the employer referred to the patient as his "colleague."

Surprised by the choice of words, Mishra asked if he was referring to the man who worked as his driver.

The employer responded by saying that the patient had worked alongside him for 15 years and that he had never viewed him merely through the lens of his job.

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"We work together, just in different roles," the employer explained, adding that no profession makes one person's contribution more valuable than another's.

Those words, Mishra said, left him speechless.