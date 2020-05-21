Downloaded your liquor permit? Here's how you can order booze

A part of its revised guidelines for lockdown 4.0, the Maharashtra government allowed home delivery of liquor. Expect Mumbai, home delivery of liquor has already begun in some parts of the state. People living in Navi Mumbai and Thane can also have liquor home delivered.

But, here's the catch: You can order liquor only if you have a liquor permit. If you don't have one, the permit can be availed through Maharashtra government's website after filling in an application form. After getting the permit, orders for liquor can be placed via WhatsApp, SMS or through call. Retailers will have to place a request for passes for delivery boys. These passes can be obtained from offices of the Excise Superintendent of Police and Deputy SP. Customers can pay in cash or via debit card with the help of a POS machine. It will be mandatory for retailers to sell liquor as per MRP.

Between May 4 and May 20, the Maharashtra government collected excise and sales tax of Rs 300 crore through sale of liquor, after shops were allowed to reopen. The state government on May 20 collected Rs 42 crore of excise in just one day.