Don't spread rumours or hoard essentials: Mumbai Police tells citizens to stay calm amid Lockdown 3.0

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said that they had no plans to follow Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and close all the shops except those providing milk and medicines in the city.

A BMC officer told FPJ, "As of now the closure of all shops except medical and milk is not under BMC’s consideration. The Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on May 5 clarified that non-essential and liquor shops will remain shut but on May 6, he ordered that one hardware and electronic shop on a road will be allowed to open.’’

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday expressed confidence that the coronavirus pandemic in the state will be curbed by the end of this month.

"Due to lockdown, the number of patients did not rise (drastically) in April. We need to take care in May. The number of patients is growing in Mumbai and the government has created adequate isolation centers," Thackeray was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, there are 10,714 COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai and 412 has lost their lives.