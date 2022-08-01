Don't play with sentiments of Shiv Sainiks, Sena deputy leader Anita Birje tells Eknath Shinde faction

Shiv Sena's newly appointed deputy leader Anita Birje |

Thane: On Monday, August 1 the Shiv-Sena's newly appointed deputy leader Anita Birje warned the leaders from the rival Eknath Shinde group to not play with the sentiments of Shiv Sainiks.

Birje, a close associate of the late Anand Dighe who was heading the Sena's women's wing, was on Sunday appointed as the deputy leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction while Kedar Dighe was appointed as the party's Thane district chief.

While speaking with the media during a visit at late Anand Dighe's Anand Ashram in Thane on Monday where hundreds of Shiv Sainiks had gathered to show support Anita Birje said, "Earlier Shiv Sainiks were confused after the rebellion in the party but now after the announcements about the newly appointed leaders they have come out on the open and determined to work for citizens in the district and state.

She further added, "We will be following the path set by the Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. There will be 80 per cent social work and 20 percent politics."

Kedar Dighe and Thane MP Rajan Vichare were also present on the occasion.

Rajan Vichare, Shiv-Sena MP from Thane while speaking with reporters said, "The leaders from the rebels group should not forget the positions they enjoyed in the party and should do their work without harassing others."