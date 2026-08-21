'Don't Play With Children's Health': Anganwadi Worker's Food Quality Claim Sparks Maharashtra Row | X

Mumbai, Aug 21: A video posted by an anganwadi worker claiming uncookable foodgrains had caused stomach pain in children has triggered a row, prompting ruling NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil to acknowledge that quality issues existed statewide while opposition leaders slammed the administration for allegedly taking action against her.

Food quality row emerges

Speaking to a regional news channel, Walse Patil said complaints regarding the quality of foodgrains are not limited to Ambegaon in Pune district, and similar concerns have emerged from other parts of the state.

Walse Patil represents the Ambegaon assembly segment in Pune district.

His comments follow a video posted by Reshma Pardhi, an anganwadi worker from Ambegaon, on social media, in which she claimed that yellow peas supplied for children's mid-day meal had failed to cook even after extensive pressure cooking.

She alleged that children suffered stomach aches after eating the food and subsequently refused to consume it.

Pardhi noted that other coarsely ground grains supplied to the anganwadi were equally difficult to cook. She questioned the feasibility of storing and managing a four-month supply under such conditions.

"I request the government not to play with our children," Pardhi said in her appeal, requesting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to intervene and inspect the food supply.

MLA seeks accountability

Reacting to the video, Walse Patil explained that the procurement of such foodgrains occurs at the commissioner or state level, and assured that he would raise the matter directly with the secretary and minister of the concerned department.

If the anganwadi worker had filed an official complaint with her superiors without receiving a response, the officials responsible should be held accountable, he added.

"The contractor concerned and the officials responsible for checking the quality should first be held accountable, and action should be taken against them," Walse Patil said.

He said efforts should be made to ensure that children across the state received good-quality nutritional food and that those responsible for supplying substandard material should face action.

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Opposition attacks government

NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Amol Kolhe — who represents the Shirur constituency, which includes Ambegaon — condemned the administration's response to the matter, terming the disciplinary action against the worker "extremely unfortunate."

"This is a classic case of letting the thief go free while punishing the innocent," Kolhe said, arguing that the government should have commended the worker for exposing the flaw.

Kolhe pointed out that the issue reflects a broader problem across Maharashtra, citing a recent incident in Junnar taluka where turmeric and chilli powder used in mid-day meals were found to be adulterated. He demanded a state-level inquiry into the quality of food supplied to both anganwadis and schools.

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Suspension sparks criticism

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar took to social media to reprimand the state government for issuing a suspension notice to Pardhi instead of targeting the suppliers.

"Instead of praising Reshma Pardhi for bringing this issue to light, the government has chosen to suspend her," Pawar claimed.

He demanded an immediate revocation of Pardhi's suspension and called for a full investigation into the food suppliers within ten days.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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