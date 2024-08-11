'Don't Mess With Me': Raj Thackeray Reacts After Attack On Uddhav Thackeray's Convoy In Thane

Raj Thackeray Reacts After Attack On Uddhav Thackeray's Convoy In Thane |

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray’s convoy was attacked by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has responded strongly to the incident saying the MNS workers' protest was ‘out of anger’. Raj Thackeray also stressed that in the recent press conference he had reminded ‘to not mess’ with him otherwise be ready to face the ire of the MNS workers.

On Saturday evening, the MNS workers protested by throwing coconuts and cow dung at the convoy of Uddhav Thackeray in Thane. The MNS workers claimed that their actions were in response to the incident on Friday, where Raj Thackeray's car was attacked with betel nuts and tomatoes.

A video of the incident had surfaced on the internet showing Uddhav Thackeray's convoy passing by a road where a group of men were seen standing, waiting for the convoy to arrive. As soon as the convoy reaches the location, all the men start hurling coconuts and cow dung at the cars before fleeing away from the spot.

The Thane police had also taken 20 individuals in the custody and as of Saturday, there are no reports of official case registered against any one in the incident.

Raj Thackeray in a long post on his social media handle X also pointed that the sequence of events started in Dharashiv and Beed when there were agitations regarding Maratha reservation. However, later it was found the protesters were not associated with Maratha Reservation, but associated with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

“We should concentrate on the public issues in Maharashtra, and in politics verbal attacks are common. But don’t let the situation get violent,” he said pointing towards the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). "For resolving persisting issues in Maharashtra, if required MNS would not hesitate in slapping,” the MNS chief added in his post.