MNS Workers Hurl Coconuts, Cow Dung At Uddhav Thackeray's Convoy In Thane After Supari Attack On Raj Thackeray; Video

Video: MNS Workers Hurl Coconuts, Cow Dung At Uddhav Thackeray's Convoy In Thane After Supari Attack On Raj Thackeray |

Thane: A day after the attack on Raj Thackeray's convoy, workers from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) retaliated by throwing coconuts and cow dung at the convoy of Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray in Thane on Saturday. The MNS workers claimed that their actions were in response to the incident on Friday, where Raj Thackeray's car was attacked with betel nuts and tomatoes.

Video Shows Coconuts, Cow Dung Hurled At Thackeray's Convoy

A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet showing Uddhav Thackeray's convoy passing through by a road where a group of men were seen standing, waiting for the convoy to arrive. As soon as the convoy reaches the location, all the men start hurling coconuts and cow dung at the cars before fleeing away from the spot.

Watch: Uddhav Thackeray’s convoy was attacked with cow dung. In Marathwada, UBT supporters targeted Raj Thackeray’s convoy with ‘supari’. This attack was later retaliated against in Thane city pic.twitter.com/wrfojLpkyJ — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2024

According to an ANI report, the police have confirmed the incident and taken over 20 individuals into custody. A senior official from Thane police mentioned that the formal registration of the case is currently underway.

Sena UBT Criticises Attack On Party Chief

Shiv Sena UBT leader Anand Dubey criticised Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, and demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, following an attack on Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray's convoy on Saturday.

During the attack, MNS workers allegedly threw coconuts and cow dung at Thackeray's convoy.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey said, "Now we understand why Raj Thackeray and his party are called 'suparibaaz.' Uddhav Thackeray's convoy was attacked in Thane. Despite having Z-category security and being the son of Balasaheb Thackeray, if he is not safe in the state, how can they ensure the safety of ordinary people?"

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey says, "Now we got to know why Raj Thackeray and his party is called 'suparibaaz', Uddhav Thackeray's convoy was attacked in Thane... Uddhav Thackeray who has been a CM of Maharashtra, has Z category security and is the son of Balasaheb… pic.twitter.com/C4ukxVOQ6W — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024

Dubey also criticised the state government, stating, "This attack is a failure of the state government. The law and order situation has completely collapsed, and the home minister should resign."

Betel Nuts Hurled At Raj Thackeray's Convoy

The initial attack occurred on Friday afternoon when four supporters of the Shiv Sena UBT were detained in Beed city, Maharashtra after they allegedly threw betel nuts at Raj Thackeray's convoy. Raj, who is the estranged cousin of Uddhav Thackeray, was touring the central Maharashtra region when the incident took place.

As his convoy was en route to a hotel, some Sena UBT supporters reportedly attempted to block the convoy and threw betel nuts at the vehicles. However, the betel nuts hit another car rather than Raj Thackeray's vehicle.

The detained individuals were being processed for formal charges, according to the police. This incident is notable because Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have previously accused Raj Thackeray of taking a 'supari' or contract to diminish the influence of Uddhav Thackeray's party.